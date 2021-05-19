Good for Sale
Lucian Radu

Attacking Lion Logo

Lucian Radu
Lucian Radu
Hire Me
  • Save
Attacking Lion Logo jump line art lines wild attack feline king scratchboard lion animal geometric animals sale symbol branding design vector mark identity logo

Attacking Lion Logo

Price
$350
Buy now
Available on logoground.com
Good for sale
Attacking Lion Logo
Download color palette

Attacking Lion Logo

Price
$350
Buy now
Available on logoground.com
Good for sale
Attacking Lion Logo

You can buy this design by accessing the "Buy Now" button on the right of this page. You'll own the copyright and the customization is included.

If you're interested in working together, get in touch :

contact@unomdesign.com

Hit "L" if you like my work!

You can also check my Instagram account.

Lucian Radu
Lucian Radu
Logo & Brand Identity Design
Hire Me

More by Lucian Radu

View profile
    • Like