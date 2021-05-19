OTOLK_DESIGN

Architect & Design Company Website Concept

Architect & Design Company Website Concept architecture design architectural ui ux modern design web design uidesign architecture website design branding webflow uiux digital design architecture website concept website ui
Here's an animated architecture website design concept.

I have designed and animated all pages. If there is a web developer or Webflow developer who wants to collaborate and convert this design into a template, I would be happy to hear from you!

For any collaboration or more information, dm otdigitaldesign@gmail.com

Video by Andreu Marquès from Pexels

Have a fabulous day, everyone!

