Architect & Design Company Website Concept

Here's an animated architecture website design concept.
I have designed and animated all pages. If there is a web developer or Webflow developer who wants to collaborate and convert this design into a template, I would be happy to hear from you!
For any collaboration or more information, dm otdigitaldesign@gmail.com
Video by Andreu Marquès from Pexels
Have a fabulous day, everyone!