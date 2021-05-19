Samela Hlophe

Stranger Things 3

Stranger Things 3 style netflix poster mosaic puzzle art direction direction stranger things vintage retro typography neon light art artwork poster art design icon vector illustration
To celebrate the release of the highly anticipated season 3 of Stranger Things in 2019, I designed this fan art poster which ultimately got recognised by the good folks of Netflix South Africa.

