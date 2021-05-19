Toru Kitchen Mobile App

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Hello everyone, long time no see 👋
This is my exploration design about food and drink app design
Toru Kitchen is a place where you can find food recipes, cooking tutorial videos, and discussion forums with experts
Feel free to leave feedback on the comment :) Press L if you like it. Thank you 👌
Have an amazing project? Send to our email:
📧alwissuryatmaja@gmail.com