Kshitij

Unagi

Kshitij
Kshitij
  • Save
Unagi discordbot discordserver minimal branding art vector logo illustration design icon
Download color palette

This is the Discord Bot logo designed by me having a certain neon glow to it. It is an all-purpose discord bot having amazing features and therefore, the green color complements this characteristic

Kshitij
Kshitij

More by Kshitij

View profile
    • Like