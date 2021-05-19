🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Hey there, hope you like it!
The design of this Mandala Motif is inspired by the natural beauty in North Sulawesi, Indonesia. You'll feel standing on the edge of the beach with the wind whispering quently in your ears and a small wave tickling your toes to dance together in the warm embracing sunset with the orange sky.
This North Sulawesi Mandala Motif can be used in a variety of graphic design needs. Be the first to use this work!!
Thanks for visiting my portfolio and your Like. Your feedback is much appreciated.
Interesting working with me? we are available to work on your awesome projects, drop your business inquiry to :
https://www.linkedin.com/in/rafika-dida-540521212/
https://www.behance.net/didarafika01
didarafika@gmail.com
Follow https://www.instagram.com/rdconsilio/ for more art
Feel free to contact and happy to see you. Have a nice day!