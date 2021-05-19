David Saunders

sploot texturing textured noise grit boston boston terrier dog illustration dog art dog illustration digital illustration design illustration art true grit texture supply true grit vector texture illustration
An illustration of my dog splooting, based on an original sketch made by my wife.

professional graphic fartist. figuring it out.
