Java's Squad Logo Design

Logo Java's squad
butuh desain logo?
Hubungi https://wa.me/6285875313507
Spesifikasi :
format vektor
node point bersih (tidak ada node yang mubazir)
bisa di cetak ukuran berapapun (scaleable)
bisa di cetak di manapun (aplicable)
Anda butuh logo perusahaan?!
pesan sekarang melalui https://wa.me/6285875313507
Terimakasih
Butuh Desain Lain?
cek portfolio kami di :
https://behance.net/desainia
https://youtube.com/desainia
Buka tautan ini untuk melihat katalog kami di WhatsApp: https://wa.me/c/6285875313507