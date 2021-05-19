Recipe Dark version

Shamitra Dutta

The dark-themed interface follows the established UI trend. The app targets a cook seeker audience, and the dark theme trend suits their expectations of a stylish and eye-friendly interface.
See the light & dark version from behance:
https://www.behance.net/gallery/119771061/Recipe-Preparation-App-UI-Design?tracking_source=for_you_feed_user_published

Posted on May 19, 2021
