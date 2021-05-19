Facebook & Twitter Cover Templates

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Twitter & Facebook Cover Template suitable for all social media website promotions.
Features:
i) 10+ Twitter & Facebook Cover Template
ii) Facebook Cover Template(820x312)
iii) Twitter Cover Template(1500x500)
iv) PSD & JPG files
v) Fully layered & well organized
vi) Ready to use for Facebook and Twitter
vii) Free Google Fonts
viii) Free CC0 images
ix) Editable text, image & color
x) Easy to change for any size of different social media
MOCKUP NOT INCLUDED
Thanks for Watching :)
