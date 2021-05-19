Bernard Cloete

Product landing page - Exploration #1

Product landing page - Exploration #1
Konichiwa all :)

Busy doing some design challenges and this one was a product landing page.
I used the new Crop chair designed by layer for allermuir as an inspiration for the page.

Have a great week :)

Posted on May 19, 2021
