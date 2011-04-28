Footer Bar Icons

Rogie

Rogie
Rogie
Just sharing some of the icons for this app...

Any critiques to make them better? The far two on the right represent windowed vs. menu mode.

P.S. Love using David Lanham's lovely steampunk backgrounds.

Posted on Apr 28, 2011
