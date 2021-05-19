Sport Macth App - Sekor

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
it's been a long time since the latest post, here is sport match app for people who really like about football stuff. there are many information about football from over the world and championship like a result of match, standings of league, transfer window and many more. Don't forget to give me some feedback, have a good day💙