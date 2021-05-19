Rajon

Corporate flyer Design

Rajon
Rajon
  • Save
Corporate flyer Design graphicdesign advertising print design leaflet leaflet design corporate flyer design corporate flyer design flyer
Download color palette

This entire design is my own concept. I just tried to make it better that everyone likes. Hope all of you will appreciate my design

Rajon
Rajon

More by Rajon

View profile
    • Like