Sewell - Photography WordPress Theme

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Sewell is designed and developed from ground level with the purpose of helping you to create a breathtaking and perfect user-friendly photography website. This theme is predominantly crafted with attention to detail by perfectionists.
Main Features:
7 Home Page Demos
Gallery Page Layouts
Password Protected Gallery
Album Pages
Portfolio Page Layout
Portfolio Single Layout
Blog Pages
Fully Social Media Integrated
Pre-defined Inner Pages
Unlimited Options
WPBakery Page Builder
Contact Form 7
Advanced Theme Options
Fast & Friendly Support
One Click Demo Install
Translation Ready
Features:
Unlimited Colors in Live Customizer
Lot’s of Shortcodes are available
SEO Optimized
Google fonts and Upload your custom premium fonts
Advanced Typography
Google Map
FontAwesome & Line Icons
Child Theme
Browser Compatible
Lifetime Updates
Documentation
Video Tutorials
Download Sewell WordPress Theme