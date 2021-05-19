Medical Mobile App

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Hello, friends!
Today we want to share with you this medical app design. With its help, You can easily choose a specialist doctor and make an appointment.
Hope you guys like it!
Have any feedback? feel free to share, your feedback will be highly appreciated.
Have a project idea?
We are available for new projects: abadul21@gmail.com
Or
Contact us: itobd2019@gmail.com
Behance: https://www.behance.net/abadul21