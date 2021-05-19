Bernard Cloete

Footer - Exploration

Bernard Cloete
Bernard Cloete
  • Save
Footer - Exploration footer black and white vector simple flat ui typography minimal design
Download color palette

Konichiwa all :)

Busy doing some design challenges and this one was to stick to black and white and design a footer

Have a great week :)

Press “L” to appreciate it

View all tags
Posted on May 19, 2021
Bernard Cloete
Bernard Cloete

More by Bernard Cloete

View profile
    • Like