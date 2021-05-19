Matthew Marquise

Daily UI 031 :: File Upload

Daily UI 031 :: File Upload file upload files dailyui031 website figma web app minimal dailyui clean design ux ui
This is designed to be a popup window for an app, website, and or software allowing users to easily upload necessary files. After selecting the file/s, the uploading process begins automatically and a progress bar appears informing the user the completed percentage.

Posted on May 19, 2021
