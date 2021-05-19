tmrw.

TV360 - Movie Detail trending tmrw webapp minimal creative wonderwoman ironman batman spiderman superman dccomics superheros film webdesign ux tv
TV360 is an entertainment application developed by Viettel Telecom - the largest telecommunications corporation in Vietnam.

Application TV 360 is an entertainment application with many genres such as TV series, TV shows, events, movies ... etc.

With this project, Tmrw Studio brings a new experience for users, convenient and enhanced aesthetics.

