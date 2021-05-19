An Ti Liao

Sinopec

An Ti Liao
An Ti Liao
  • Save
Sinopec visual system rebranding
Download color palette

The new re-branding of Sinopec should redesign its corporate identity and visual system. Use all of my existing knowledge of design to rebuild the system.

View all tags
Posted on May 19, 2021
An Ti Liao
An Ti Liao

More by An Ti Liao

View profile
    • Like