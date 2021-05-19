LIIIIIT爱它公益音乐节小程序

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
LIIIIIT爱它公益⾳乐节，将以「爱它⾳乐公演」+「爱它巡回画展」综合艺术形式，在5.14⽇-6.30期间开启爱⼼售卖，活动收益（扣除⼈⼒及物料成本）将通过 杭图事业基⾦会阅读未来专项基⾦ 捐赠于杭州⻢阿姨三姐妹流浪动物救助基地的安家建设中，并在平台公示。请加⼊我们，为它建造⼀个家。