Illustration: Top Drupal modules that will increase your website

Hi friends!, 👋

today we want to tell about the concept of an illustration for the article

https://www.adcisolutions.com/knowledge/top-drupal-modules-will-increase-your-websites-performance

Concept

To graphically display modules that increase productivity, we chose the image of a cheetah. The cheetah is one of the fastest mammals on the Earth. The cheetah's thin and light body allows them to accelerate quickly in a short time and run at breakneck speeds. It highlights the speed and power of our modules.

🎨The colors #1B1749, #FFD217, #FF6D00 were selected in accordance with the contrast separation scheme. This combination is very suitable for the landscapes of the night of the Savannah, where the cheetah lives.

🎉 Tools used for development: photoshop for draft, figma for drawing the illustration in vector.

