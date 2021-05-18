Panton_Studio

Resume and Cover Letter Layout with Salmon Accent

Panton_Studio
Panton_Studio
  • Save
Resume and Cover Letter Layout with Salmon Accent accent salmon professional corporate modern design document paper company employment template interview curriculum work cv job business resume clean
Download color palette

Clean, Modern and Professional Resume & Cover Letter Design.

If you think we can help you, get in touch
print.template.fp@gmail.com

Panton_Studio
Panton_Studio

More by Panton_Studio

View profile
    • Like