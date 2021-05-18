Hanvin
move house

move house heavy case express house move shirt boy illustration boy 3d art blender design people character illustration cinema 4d octane c4d 3d
Hey guys,
Glad to share with you my new illustration! What do you think of this one? Eager to hear your feedback, friends!

Studio: Felic Art
3D designer: Hanvin

