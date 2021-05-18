Juan Manuel De la Quintana

About Quarantine

About Quarantine nycillustrator art artsy characters characterdesign typogaphy illustration art illustration procreate procreateapp nice layout covid quarantine
Let's not get hung up on the things we "should be doing". It’s totally OKAY If you didn’t bake that cake, read those books or learned Japanese today! (Also AMAZING if you did!). During this global pandemic, we already are feeling prisoners at home, let’s not be prisoners of our own mind as well. ✌🏽🌈

Brooklyn based Bolivian Visual Artist.
