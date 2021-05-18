This project is for my interaction design class’ project taught by Phil Hamlett. Perfect Time is a mobile application that helps students efficiently manage their time. Most of people have a problem with time management.Time management is an essential multi-tasking strategy we need to learn while in school; college and master’s students often have different work situations, such as working on school assignments, internships, and their jobs. Users will be able to use the full functionality and make interaction as simple as possible.