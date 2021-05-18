Reksadini - Mutual Funds Investment App

Hello everyone, long time no see 👋

This is an exploration mutual funds application called Reksadini 💸 with illustration made by Hellocron

Reksadini are a place investors to invest in investment instruments that available in the market.

Reksadini are one of the investment alternatives for the investor especially small investors and investors who do not have much time and expertise.

These are some of the concepts that exist in Reksadini:

1. Planning financial goals

Reksadini helps users to achieve their financial goals by providing advice to a portfolio of mutual funds that are made according to user age, income and tolerance for risk.

2. Real Time Tracking

Reksadini provides a lot of stocks so that the user can choose the type of stocks according to the risk profile

3. Provide all payment methods in just one click

Do all the transactions quickly, neatly, and practically with various types of payments that available in Reksadini.

Feel free to leave feedback on the comment :) Press L if you like it. Thank you 👌

Have an amazing project? Send to our email:

📧hellopickolab@gmail.com

Check Our Products | Check Our Instagram