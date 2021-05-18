Farhan Hidayat | Grapeer

'Chess Master' Textured 3d Style Editable Text Effects Template

'Chess Master' Textured 3d Style Editable Text Effects Template shining metallic chess pattern master chess scratch background textured grunge golden vector text template template editable text 3d style 3d art text style text design text effect adobe illustrator
Software Used : Adobe Illustrator
File Format : EPS CC
Font Used : Heebo Black, Yesteryear

This text effects template is suitable for any business, can be used as an additional effect that can be applied to a design as an element.

You can find and download it at : Adobe Stock
stock.adobe.com/uk/contributor/210367441/Grapeer

Thank you

