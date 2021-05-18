Tanner

Starbucks Menu Redesign

Tanner
Tanner
  • Save
Starbucks Menu Redesign daily ui mobile menu coffee order starbucks menu dailyui043 dailyui
Download color palette

#DailyUI #043 Challenge: Food/Drink Menu... Did a Starbucks redesign concept

View all tags
Posted on May 18, 2021
Tanner
Tanner

More by Tanner

View profile
    • Like