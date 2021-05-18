Miguel R. Ávila

Praire

Miguel R. Ávila
Miguel R. Ávila
  • Save
Praire logo emoji typogaphy branding branding design
Download color palette

The idea began with the statement: "Praire: the best place to build your website"

Wanted to build something simple using transparency to get multi-green color and also nature related.

View all tags
Posted on May 18, 2021
Miguel R. Ávila
Miguel R. Ávila
Like