Md Humayun Kabir

One line art ''Egret Logo''

Md Humayun Kabir
Md Humayun Kabir
  • Save
One line art ''Egret Logo'' logomark minimal logos minimal logo design minimalist logo bird logo bird icon line icon line artwork line art logo lineart minimal logodesigns brand design logodesigner branding brand identity logo design logotype logos logo
Download color palette

Hello👋
Here is my new work
One line-art
''Egret Logo''
Hope you like that, Thank you so much.
Subscribe to my profile and if you need a cool design just press the button
"HIRE designer" or text me on my e-mail or here on Dribbble.
--------------------------------------------------------------
For Freelance work Please Contact: shahinhkmd@gmail.com

Md Humayun Kabir
Md Humayun Kabir

More by Md Humayun Kabir

View profile
    • Like