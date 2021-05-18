Farhan Hidayat | Grapeer

Digital Marketing Expert Social Media Banner Ads Template

Digital Marketing Expert Social Media Banner Ads Template website facebook instagram template design templates business marketing promotion adobe illustrator adobe photoshop template banner ads banner digital marketing agency digital marketing socialmedia
Download color palette

Social Media Banner Ads Promotion Template.

Format : Vector EPS. (4000 x 4000 pt)
Font Used : Montserrat
Image Preview Source : Pexels - Andrea Piacquadio

This template is suitable for use by companies engaged digital marketing business.

