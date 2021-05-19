Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Will Elliott Branding Concept, II

Will Elliott Branding Concept, II blue clean minimal blackletter geometric flat branding design logo tech mark w
Another unused concept from this project. The 'W' mark was a fresh, precise take on traditional blackletter forms.

The angles from the mark can be explored as simple brand patterns.

Will Elliott Branding Concept, I
May 19, 2021
