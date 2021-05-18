Farhan Hidayat | Grapeer

Food and Beverage Social Media Banner Ads Promotion Template

Food and Beverage Social Media Banner Ads Promotion Template summer fresh food and beverage promotion website facebook instagram template lemonade ads banner social media adobe ilustrator adobe photoshop drink
Social Media Banner Ads Promotion Template Idea

Format : PSD File. (1080 x 1080 px)
Font Used : Playlist Script, Playlist Caps, Montserrat
Image Preview Source :
Pixzolo Photography -unsplash.com (Lemonade)

This template is suitable for use by companies engaged in food and beverage business as media promotion on the social media.

*Personal Work

