Food and Beverage Social Media Banner Ads Promotion Template

Social Media Banner Ads Promotion Template Idea
Format : PSD File. (1080 x 1080 px)
Font Used : Playlist Script, Playlist Caps, Montserrat
Image Preview Source :
Pixzolo Photography -unsplash.com (Lemonade)
This template is suitable for use by companies engaged in food and beverage business as media promotion on the social media.
*Personal Work