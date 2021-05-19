Nick Hubley

Blog Concept

Nick Hubley
Nick Hubley
Hire Me
  • Save
Blog Concept wordpress blog design ux design website design adobe sketch figma typogaphy priint branding web design product design website ui minimal ux design digital daily ui blog
Download color palette

Book Within A Book
I receive most of my inspiration form old books, ads. newspapers, and print. I designed this concept around book like theme. I understand it is a UX no no for the placement of the nav.

However, I thought I should share it.

Let me know what you think!

The picture is from Unsplash. edited my me.

My latest UI work that uses Figma is on Figma Community.

Twitter | Instagram | Check me out!

Nick Hubley
Nick Hubley
Builder of Communities | Multi-Disciplinary UX
Hire Me

More by Nick Hubley

View profile
    • Like