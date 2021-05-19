Blog Concept

Book Within A Book

I receive most of my inspiration form old books, ads. newspapers, and print. I designed this concept around book like theme. I understand it is a UX no no for the placement of the nav.

However, I thought I should share it.

Let me know what you think!

The picture is from Unsplash. edited my me.

My latest UI work that uses Figma is on Figma Community.

Twitter | Instagram | Check me out!