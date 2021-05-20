Trending designs to inspire you
Kyoukai no Kanata (Beyond the Boundary) is one of my favorite anime, so i made a fakey fan poster for an imaginary movie adaptation. The copy at the bottom is from the first chapter of the light novel
#seasontwosomeday
edit: amateur tip! google earth is a great place to get an OK looking screenshot of any angle of earth you want!