Beyond the Boundary

Beyond the Boundary manga space vintage retro earth poster fan art beyond the boundary anime movie poster
Kyoukai no Kanata (Beyond the Boundary) is one of my favorite anime, so i made a fakey fan poster for an imaginary movie adaptation. The copy at the bottom is from the first chapter of the light novel

#seasontwosomeday

edit: amateur tip! google earth is a great place to get an OK looking screenshot of any angle of earth you want!

