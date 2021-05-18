Safiar is a luxury modern sans serif and signature typeface. A perfect pair, can created to mix together.

Safiar is perfectly suited to signature, wedding, social media, stationery, logo, typography quotes, magazine or book cover, website header, clothing, branding, packaging design and more.

Safiar Signature is a natural handwriting signature style font. Contains upper & lowercase characters, numerals, alternate and punctuation.

Safiar Sans is a modern and unique sans serif font with beautiful ligatures. Contains upper & lowercase characters, numerals and punctuation.

This font is also support multi language.

In Zip Package :

– Safiar Signature ( otf, ttf, woff )

– Safiar Sans ( otf, ttf, woff )

Comes with feature :

– Uppercase

– Lowercase

– Ligature

– Number, Punctuation And Symbols

– Multilanguage Support.

If you have any questions, feedback or comments, please feel free to send me a PM or email me at putra.designer@gmail.com

Happy Creating!

Thanks!

PutraCetol Design Studio

https://putracetol.com/product/safiar-duo/