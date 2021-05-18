Smart Home APP UI - monthly usage

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Hey! 🙋🏻♀️
Here is the analytics page of the app that helps the user get a clear idea of how much electricity, water and gas etc. has been used, it is minimal yet informative.
Hope you enjoy it. 💛
Thanks for stopping by!
哈囉! 🙋🏻♀️
這是智慧家庭系統的「分析/統計」頁面，讓使用者可以清楚、方便的追蹤自己每個月用了多少電、水和瓦斯等資源。
希望你們會喜歡💛