Smart Home APP UI - monthly usage

Hey! 🙋🏻‍♀️

Here is the analytics page of the app that helps the user get a clear idea of how much electricity, water and gas etc. has been used, it is minimal yet informative.

Hope you enjoy it. 💛

Thanks for stopping by!

哈囉! 🙋🏻‍♀️

這是智慧家庭系統的「分析/統計」頁面，讓使用者可以清楚、方便的追蹤自己每個月用了多少電、水和瓦斯等資源。

希望你們會喜歡💛