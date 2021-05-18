Elly Hsieh

Smart Home APP UI - monthly usage

Elly Hsieh
Elly Hsieh
  • Save
Smart Home APP UI - monthly usage analysis line chart line graph remote control mobileapp home monitoring home automation daily ui 021 ux ui home monitoring dashboard design dailyuichallenge app
Download color palette

Hey! 🙋🏻‍♀️

Here is the analytics page of the app that helps the user get a clear idea of how much electricity, water and gas etc. has been used, it is minimal yet informative.

Hope you enjoy it. 💛
Thanks for stopping by!

哈囉! 🙋🏻‍♀️
這是智慧家庭系統的「分析/統計」頁面，讓使用者可以清楚、方便的追蹤自己每個月用了多少電、水和瓦斯等資源。

希望你們會喜歡💛

Elly Hsieh
Elly Hsieh

More by Elly Hsieh

View profile
    • Like