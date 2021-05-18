Hadianto Nugraha
Pixelz Studio

Arom Perfume Landing Page

Hadianto Nugraha
Pixelz Studio
Hadianto Nugraha for Pixelz Studio
Hire Us
  • Save
Arom Perfume Landing Page elegant minimalist minimalism gradient mesh marketplace perfumes ecommerce design ecommerce clean ui minimal clean app branding header web hero homepage landing page design
Arom Perfume Landing Page elegant minimalist minimalism gradient mesh marketplace perfumes ecommerce design ecommerce clean ui minimal clean app branding header web hero homepage landing page design
Download color palette
  1. ARM.png
  2. ARM page.png

Hello there...
this is perfume marketplace exploration ARM.
hope you like it and thanks for visiting my portfolio,
I available for inquiry or collaboration shot me on email : Hadiyantoguci@gmail.com
feel free to contact and happy to see you

have nice day everyone...

--------------------------------------------------
Feel free to share your thoughts on the comment section.
Show some love by pressing “L”, and save it for later inspirations

Follow Pixelz Studio for more cool stuff.

======================
We are available to work on your awesome projects, drop your business inquiry to :

✉️ E-mail : hello@pixelz.studio
💬 Skype : Connect with us

======================
Pixelz.studio || Instagram || UI8 Store || Creative Market

Pixelz Studio
Pixelz Studio
We do pixel magic to craft design for startups & business
Hire Us

More by Pixelz Studio

View profile
    • Like