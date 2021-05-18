Ishita D

User Profile DailyUI #006

Ishita D
Ishita D
  • Save
User Profile DailyUI #006 ios app design daily ui 006 user profile clean minimal mobile app
Download color palette

Hey Guys!
Here is my User Profile screen from DailyUI Challange.
Do Share your Comments and Feedback.
Thank You!

View all tags
Posted on May 18, 2021
Ishita D
Ishita D

More by Ishita D

View profile
    • Like