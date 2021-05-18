Brendan Bax

Logo Montage affinity designer illustrator graphic design case presto universe mark branding design brand logo
Some logos from the past.

Top: Universe Corporation - from back in the day when I worked for a construction company as a project estimator.

Middle: Logo update for a mutual friend's scissor company.

Bottom: My buddy's son needed a logo for his lawn business so I traded pixels for BBQ. No regrets.

