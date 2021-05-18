Avery Elias

Clara shopping bag illustrations

Avery Elias
Avery Elias
  • Save
Clara shopping bag illustrations flat design shopping app startup 2d art floral pattern texture vector branding green ecommerce shopping cart shopping illustration
Download color palette

Another peak at some pattern and texture work for Clara, the intuitive digital shopping assistance.

Avery Elias
Avery Elias
Toronto based Designer & Illustrator

More by Avery Elias

View profile
    • Like