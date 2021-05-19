Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Aloysius Patrimonio

Thousand Palms Oasis Preserve WPA Poster

Aloysius Patrimonio
Aloysius Patrimonio
Hire Me
  • Save
Thousand Palms Oasis Preserve WPA Poster scenery forest flora national monument mountain range national park mountain trail desert nature trail oasis desert fan palm wpa
Download color palette

WPA Poster Art of Thousand Palms Oasis Preserve also often referred to as the Coachella Valley Preserve located in California done in works project administration style or federal art project style.

Aloysius Patrimonio
Aloysius Patrimonio
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Aloysius Patrimonio

View profile
    • Like