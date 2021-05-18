Shuvo Singha

Caterpillar Walk

Caterpillar Walk logos butterfly logo logotype logo design flat icon flat design flat minimalist logo branding brand design branding design abstract logo modernlogodesign lettermark logo brand identity brand identity design brand designer
Name: Caterpillar Walk
For Logo Design and queries email me here shuvooooosinha@gmail.com

Thank you and share your thoughts.😊

