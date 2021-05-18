Hafizdzaki

Daily UI 01 - Login Page

Daily UI 01 - Login Page login design login screen dailyui ios app mobile design ux clean ui minimalist
Hello, i challenge myself with Daily UI.
today i create Login page design with verify code

what do you think ? feel free for comment

Posted on May 18, 2021
