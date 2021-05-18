Anthony

Blockchain Operation

Anthony
Anthony
Hire Me
  • Save
Blockchain Operation illustration app design
Blockchain Operation illustration app design
Blockchain Operation illustration app design
Download color palette
  1. 货币上传引导页面0509 copy 3.png
  2. 11.png
  3. 22.png

This is a blockchain operation project. The meaning of the illustration explains the attraction of the exchange to investors, allowing investors to go to the exchange and trade. This kind of connection is reflected in the scene. I hope you like it and feel free to comment and provide feedback. thank you!
_
More About Me
instagram | Behance | Anthony

View all tags
Posted on May 18, 2021
Anthony
Anthony
Hi, I'm a UX designer, focusing on UI & illustration
Hire Me

More by Anthony

View profile
    • Like