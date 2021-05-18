Renan Graziano (AKA brdy)

Fight!

Renan Graziano (AKA brdy)
Renan Graziano (AKA brdy)
Hire Me
  • Save
Download color palette

This is a cut of a work I finished yesterday. I've did some changes because the official video is not published yet. I kinda liked the composition and couldn't hold to post a piece of the work.

hope you enjoy :)

Renan Graziano (AKA brdy)
Renan Graziano (AKA brdy)
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Renan Graziano (AKA brdy)

View profile
    • Like