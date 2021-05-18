Marta Puskarz

Daily Ui-015 On/Off Switch

dailyui015 dailyuichallenge dailyui
On/Off Switch for dark/light or sleep mode I've seen similar designs around that I really loved and wanted to try it on my own :)

Tools: Illustrator + Figma

Posted on May 18, 2021
