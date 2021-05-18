Wesley Marc Bancroft ᵂᴹᴮ

Flexcoin | Brand

Wesley Marc Bancroft ᵂᴹᴮ
Wesley Marc Bancroft ᵂᴹᴮ
Hire Me
  • Save
Flexcoin | Brand ethereum bitcoin crypto wallet crypto coin cryptocurrency brand identity branding logo
Download color palette

Flexcoin is the decentralized fitness ecosystem powered by blockchain, interfacing with the output from electrified fitness machinery.

Wesley Marc Bancroft ᵂᴹᴮ
Wesley Marc Bancroft ᵂᴹᴮ
Brand Strategy & Product Thinkery ↴
Hire Me

More by Wesley Marc Bancroft ᵂᴹᴮ

View profile
    • Like