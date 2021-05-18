"I Refuse To Be Your Victim", This piece was a labor of love.

I wanted something powerful; Unabashed in taking a stance against murder, violence and powerful for #MMIW. Beyond the symbology, I used California Poppy Flowers, a traditional poison the western tribes would dip their arrowheads into prior to firing.

If I have the power to effectuate change, even in a small way, I want to be an aesthetic of power; Unafraid to stand up and speak up.